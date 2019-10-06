US President Donald Trump (File photo).
Second whistleblower with information on Trump's dealings with Ukraine comes forward

ANI | Updated: Oct 06, 2019 20:13 IST

Washington DC [USA], Oct 6 (ANI): A second whistleblower has come forward with information regarding US President Donald Trump's interactions with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky, which is the subject of an ongoing impeachment inquiry, ABC News reported on Sunday, citing lawyer Mark Zaid.
Zaid, who represents the first whistleblower, said that the second official has "first-hand knowledge" that supports the claims made by the first. He also confirmed CNN that his legal team would be representing both officials from now on.
Zaid said that the second whistleblower works in the Intelligence Community and has spoken to its Inspector General, but has not filed a complaint in this regard as "anyone who speaks to inspector watchdog is considered to have made a protected disclosure and is a whistleblower under law".
Attorney Andrew Bakaj, who is also representing the whistleblowers, tweeted on Sunday, "I can confirm that my firm and my team represent multiple whistleblowers in connection to the underlying August 12, 2019, disclosure to the Intelligence Community Inspector General. No further comment at this time."
The matter pertains to a complaint filed by a whistleblower last month, stating that US President pressurised his Ukraine counterpart to open unsubstantiated allegations of corruption against former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, and for other matters, he saw as potentially beneficial to him for political gains. (ANI)

