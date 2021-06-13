Secretary Blinken, senior CCP leader Jiechi discuss China-US ties over phone

Washington DC [US], June 12 (ANI): US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Chinese Communist Party (CCP) Politburo Member and Director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission Yang Jiechi on phone and discussed various issues including those related to Hong Kong and Taiwan.

A US State Department release said that Secretary Blinken and Director Yang discussed shared global challenges, including Iran, Myanmar and climate crisis. They also discussed the issues concerning the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

Addressing the COVID-19 pandemic, the US State Secretary stressed the importance of cooperation and transparency regarding the origin of the virus, including the need for WHO Phase 2 expert-led studies in China.



According to the State Department, Blinken underscored US concern over the deterioration of democratic norms in Hong Kong and the ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity against predominantly Muslim Uyghurs and members of other ethnic and religious minority groups in Xinjiang.

He also called on Beijing to cease its pressure campaign against Taiwan and peacefully resolve cross-Strait issues. Furthermore, the US State Secretary raised several cases of US and Canadian citizens subject to arbitrary detention and exit bans in China and called for the immediate release of those wrongfully detained.

Meanwhile, Jiechi urged the United States to adhere to the one-China principle, and take concrete actions to maintain the overall situation of China-US ties as well as peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.

According to Xinhua news agency, Yang also called on the United States to keep to its promise and cherish its credibility, and handle issues related to Taiwan in a prudent and proper manner.

Back in March this year, a heated exchange was witnessed between US and Chinese diplomats at Anchorage, Alaska. China's top diplomat, Jiechi, had delivered a 16-minute rant during the meeting with Blinken and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, accusing them of condescension and hypocrisy. (ANI)

