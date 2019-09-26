S Jaishankar at Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) programme in New York
S Jaishankar at Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) programme in New York

Secularism is not under threat in India, says Jaishankar

ANI | Updated: Sep 26, 2019 07:21 IST

New York [USA], Sep 26 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday (local time) said that secularism is not under threat in India and that it is promoted by the ethos of the society.
"I don't accept that secularism is under threat in India," the External Affairs Minister said during a conference at the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) here.
"At the end of the day," he added, "secularism was not promoted by the law or by a constitutional belief. Instead, it was promoted by the ethos of the society."
"So if the ethos of the society was not secular then no constitutional provision would have ensured it. And I don't think that the ethos of the society has ever changed. I think the ethos of the country, especially the Hindu ethos has remained much secular and pluralistic," Jaishankar added.
The changes that India has been witnessing since its independence nearly 70 years ago are the direct results of the democratisation of the country, the minister said in response to a question regarding the erosion of constitutional commitment to a secular state and the rise of a politicised Hindu nationalism in India.
The changes that have taken place in India actually demonstrate the successes of the democracy in the country and what it has meant in terms of the consequences on the ground, Jaishankar said.
"I don't agree with what you say exactly. I would rather like to put it differently," the minister stressed. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 07:12 IST

No change in our position, Pak needs to combat terror: India

New York [USA], Sept 26 (ANI): India on Wednesday reiterated that its stance on Pakistan's efforts to combat terrorism has not changed and urged Islamabad to take concrete steps to tackle the menace.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 07:02 IST

India can't replicate China, has to invent its own development path: EAM

New York [USA], Sept 26 (ANI): India cannot replicate China and Europe and has to invent a development path for itself, said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 07:00 IST

6.5 magnitude quake strikes central Indonesia

Washington [USA], Sep 26 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 6.5 magnitude on Richter Scale struck central Indonesia on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 06:47 IST

Enormous good done by US in Afghanistan, says Jaishankar

New York [USA], Sep 26 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Wednesday (local time) appreciated that the United States for doing enormous good in Afghanistan but said that maintaining "those gains that are not reflected in general discourse" is a big challenge for the super-power.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 06:23 IST

Pre August 5 Kashmir was a mess: Jaishankar on Article 370

New York [USA], Sept 26 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday outlined that before abrogation of Article 370 Jammu and Kashmir was in a mess while adding that the restrictions were imposed in the region to prevent loss of lives following the stripping of special status.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 05:23 IST

This is just beginning. I'm sure we can do much more in US-India...

New York [USA], Sep 26 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Wednesday (local time) assured that both India and the United States can do much more to intensify the strategic relationship between the two countries.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 05:05 IST

Pakistan is a very challenging neighbour: Jaishankar

New York [USA], Sept 26 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday termed Pakistan as a challenging neighbour and stressed while there is terrorism globally, there is no country in the world that sponsors terror consciously and deliberately against India.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 05:02 IST

PM Modi meets New Zealand counterpart on UNGA sidelines in New York

New York [USA], Sep 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (local time) met his New Zealand counterpart Jacinda Ardern on the margins of the 74th annual session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 04:46 IST

China to conduct giant military parade on Oct 1 to celebrate...

Beijing [China], Sep 26 (ANI): China will put on a massive parade of its most advanced weapons next week in a display of its indigenous military capabilities to commemorate its National Day, the Defence Ministry has said.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 04:19 IST

India extends $150 million line of credit to CARICOM nations for...

New York [USA], Sep 26 (ANI): India on Wednesday (local time) extended a grant of USD 150 million as Line of Credit to the member states of the Caribbean Community and Common Market (CARICOM) for climate conservation projects.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 04:19 IST

PM Modi meets Armenian counterpart in New York

New York [USA], Sept 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his Armenian counterpart Nikol Pashinyan on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 04:03 IST

India-Pak at very serious odds over Kashmir, I'll do whatever I...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 26 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (local time) said that both India and Pakistan are at "very serious odds" over Kashmir right now and assured that he would do "whatever he can" to settle the issue between the two neighbouring countries.

Read More
iocl