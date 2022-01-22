Security Council condemns Houthi attacks in UAE capital

New York [US], January 22 (ANI): The members of the UN Security Council on Friday strongly condemned Monday's "heinous terrorist attacks" in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE), as well as in other sites in Saudi Arabia.

The attacks, claimed by the Houthi militia, killed three people and injured six others. The three killed included two Indian nationals.

In a statement, the members of the Security Council expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims of the Houthi attacks and to the governments of India and Pakistan, and they wished a speedy and full recovery to those who were injured.



The council members reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security.

They stressed the need to hold perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice, and urged all states to cooperate actively with the UAE government and all other relevant authorities in this regard.

The council members reiterated that any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever and by whomsoever committed.

They reaffirmed the need for all States to combat by all means threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts. (ANI)

