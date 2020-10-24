Senate Judiciary Republicans vote to advance Judge Barrett's SC nomination to full Senate

Washington [US], October 23 (ANI): The Republicans of Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday voted to advance the Supreme Court nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the full Senate, Fox News reported.

Senators are scheduled to vote on Barrett's nomination on Monday, a week before the Election Day in US, although Friday could see the first procedural vote in the process.

Democrats on the Committee had boycotted Thursday's vote, which forced Republicans to bypass rules requiring two members of the minority party to be present, according to Fox News.



According to a joint statement by Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and the Democrats on the committee, the push to confirm Barrett was a "sham process" from the beginning.

Barrett was nominated as the new justice of the Supreme Court by President Donald Trump on September 26.

Barrett is a former law clerk to the late right-wing beacon Justice Antonin Scalia. She has been a federal judge for three years on the United States Court of Appeals for the 7th Circuit.

The seat of the Justice of Supreme Court became vacant with the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Ginsburg who has been regarded as an iconic champion of women's rights and a history-making jurist passed away at the age of 87. (ANI)

