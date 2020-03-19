Senator Bernie Sanders 'assessing' his presidential campaign: Report

Washington D.C. [US], Mar 19 (ANI): Senator Bernie Sanders has said he will assess his presidential campaign after his poor showing in Tuesday's Democratic Primaries, reported CNN.

"As I said yesterday, we are assessing the state of our campaign, there's not going to be an election for another three weeks," Sanders was quoted as saying to CNN on Wednesday.

"We are talking to our supporters. Anybody who suggests that at this point we are ending the campaign is not telling the truth," he said.

According to the CNN report, the Vermont senator's campaign manager had made a similar comment earlier.

"The next primary contest is at least three weeks away. Sen. Sanders is going to be having conversations with supporters to assess his campaign. In the immediate term, however, he is focused on the government response to the coronavirus outbreak and ensuring that we take care of working people and the most vulnerable," Sanders campaign manager Faiz Shakir was quoted as saying in a statement.

According to CNN estimate, former Vice President Joe Biden had obtained a near 3000-delegate lead over Sanders.

The news outlet cited a senior aide to the senator as saying that he is in the phase of deliberation about not only the next stage of his campaign but the movement itself.

Earlier this month, Biden defeated Senator Bernie Sanders in Mississippi and Missouri Democratic primaries, The Hill reported. (ANI)

