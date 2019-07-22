Senator Lindsey Graham calls on Imran Khan at Pakistan House in DC

Washington D.C. [USA], July 22 (ANI): Republican Senator and Head of Senate Committee on the Judiciary, Lindsey Graham, called on Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan at the Pakistan House in Washington.

After the meeting, Khan said Graham "has been the most vocal and active supporter of refreshing US-Pakistan bilateral ties in the interest of regional peace and security".

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Foreign Secretary Sohail Mehmood and Ambassador of Pakistan to the US Asad Majeed Khan were also present during the meeting.

Khan is scheduled to hold a meeting with US President Donald Trump at the White House today. He would be accompanied by Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

US-Pakistan ties have been strained in recent times, especially after Trump suspended an aid of USD 1.3 billion to Pakistan last year. Washington had said that the aid would remain suspended until Islamabad takes steps against terrorists on its soil.

A tweet by Pakistan's Information Ministry on Sunday stated that the meeting is likely to focus on expanding bilateral cooperation on trade and investment, as well as working "toward peace in South Asia at large and Afghanistan in particular". (ANI)

