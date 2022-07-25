Several people killed in mass shooting in Canada: Report

Langley [Canada], July 25 (ANI): Several people were killed in a mass shooting on Monday in Canada, according to media reports.

Police had earlier issued an emergency alert for multiple shootings in the city of Langley and asked residents to stay alert and away from the area of the incident.

As quoted by the country's public alerting system Alert Ready, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said that multiple shootings are being reported around the city.

"Civil Emergency alert has been issued by Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) for Langley Downtown Core, BC. Please remain alert and out of the area," a note on social media cited by Sputnik News Agency read.



CBC News reported that police confirmed one man had been arrested just before 7 am (local media), but said officers were still determining whether the suspect acted alone.

"We do have a male suspect in custody. However, we are ruling out any other outstanding individuals before we stand the emergency alert down," Sergeant Rebecca Parslow said.

Parslow said there were several victims, but did not specify how many. She said the victims were homeless and that police believe the attack was targeted.

CBC News further reported that police have established several crime scenes just a few kilometres apart including one at Willowbrook Mall, another at Cascades Casino on Fraser Highway and a third near a thrift store and bus loop at Logan Avenue and Glover Road.

In the parking lot of Willowbrook Mall, a black police vehicle was seen riddled with at least nine bullet holes, as per the report. (ANI)

