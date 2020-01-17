Several US servicemen injured in Jan 8 attack on airbases in Iraq

Washington [US], Jan 17 (ANI): Several US servicemen suffered injuries during an Iranian missile attack on Al-Asad airbase in Iraq housing American forces despite the Pentagon claiming that no casualties had taken place in January 8 attack.

A US military official told CNN that 11 service members had been injured in the attack.

"While no U.S. service members were killed in the January 8 Iranian attacks on Al Asad Airbase, several were treated for concussion symptoms from the blast and are still being assessed," the US-led military coalition fighting ISIS in Iraq and Syria said in a statement on Thursday.

Iran had launched more than a dozen missiles on US targets in Iraq -- first at the Ain Al-Asad airbase in Anbar province and another one at Erbil, which falls in the Kurdistan region.

The strikes came hours after the funeral of Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani, whose killing in a US air raid intensified tensions in the region. (ANI)

