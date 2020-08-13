'She is ready to lead on day one': Biden on chosing Harris as running mate

Washington [US], August 13 (ANI): Democrats Presidential candidate Joe Biden on Wednesday revealed the reason that why he picked Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate, saying "she is ready to lead on day one".

"If Kamala Harris and I are elected, we are going to inherit multiple crises, a nation divided, and a world in disarray. We will not have a minute to waste. That is exactly, why I picked her: She is ready to lead on day one," Biden wrote in a tweet.

Biden has picked California Senator Kamala Harris to be his vice-presidential running mate. Harris is the first African American nominated for Vice President by a major party. The US presidential elections will be held on November 3.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democratic party's presumptive nominee, is set to accept the party's nomination and deliver his acceptance speech next Thursday during the Democratic National Convention held in a virtual setting.

Vice presidential nominee Harris is expected to do the same a night earlier. (ANI)

