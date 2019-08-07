She was a friend and strong partner: Pompeo mourns demise of Sushma Swaraj

Washington DC [USA], Aug 7 (ANI): United States Secretary of State Michael Pompeo on Wednesday condoled the death of former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and called her a "strong partner" and a "friend".

"Saddened to hear of the passing of my friend and former #India External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. She was a strong partner who shared our view that a more democratic world is a more peaceful one. Our thoughts are with her family and the people of India," Pompeo wrote on Twitter.



Sushma Swaraj, the most prominent woman face of the BJP, breathed her last on Tuesday. On Wednesday, she was cremated with full state honours in the presence of various political leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, and many others.

The former minister was known for her witty quips and was always a "tweet away". Despite her busy schedules while on official visits overseas, Swaraj made sure to interact with the Indian diaspora, always ensuring them of the Indian government's support. She was one of the most citizen-friendly and accessible ministers that India has seen. (ANI)

