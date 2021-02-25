Ship built in India reaches Chile's Valparaiso Harbour

Santiago [Chile], February 25 (ANI): Chilean Navy Ship Janequeo, built in India has sailed into Valparaiso Harbour in Chile on Tuesday, informed Indian Embassy in Chile.



Taking to Twitter, India in Chile wrote, "Chilean Navy Ship Janequeo, built by Indian company Larsen & Toubro Ltd, sails into Valparaiso Harbour on February 23."

The ship is a twin-screw Anchor Handling, Towing, Supply and Standby Vessel (AHTSSV) with hybrid propulsion and dynamic positioning system.

"The USD 11.5 million contract for the twin-screw 'Anchor Handling, Towing, Supply and Standby Vessel' (AHTSSV), with hybrid propulsion and dynamic positioning system, was awarded to L&T by Chile in March 2020," India in Chile wrote in a subsequent tweet. (ANI)

