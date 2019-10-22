Representative Image
Shooting at high school in California injures one; suspect at large

ANI | Updated: Oct 22, 2019 23:16 IST

Washington DC [USA], Oct 22 (ANI): One person was injured in a shooting incident at a high school in Santa Rosa, California, on Tuesday, police said, adding that they are actively looking for the lone suspected shooter.
The incident occurred at Ridgway High School in Santa Rosa, a city located about 59 kilometres north of San Francisco.
The police have rejected the possibility of the incident being mass-shooting, reported CNN.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)

