Shooting at high school in California kills 2

ANI | Updated: Nov 15, 2019 10:37 IST

Washington DC [USA], Nov 15 (ANI): Two students were killed and three others sustained injuries after a teenager opened fire at his classmates before shooting himself at a high school in southern California on Thursday, authorities said.
The suspected gunman, who turned 16 on the day of the incident, survived the self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head, but is in critical condition, CNN quoted Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva as saying.
The deceased victims have been identified as a 16-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy. The three other wounded are undergoing treatment at a hospital.
The incident occurred at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita city, located about 40 kilometres from Los Angeles.
The suspect has been identified as Nathaniel Berhow, confirmed CNN. He used a .45-caliber semiautomatic pistol to carry out the shooting. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 10:04 IST

