Shooting at nightclub in Connecticut kills 1, injures 4

Hartford (Connecticut) [USA], Feb 17 (ANI): One person was killed and four others sustained injuries in a shooting incident at a night club in Hartford, Connecticut, on Sunday (local time), police has said.

"Shooting investigation underway at south-end nightclub. Preliminary info, 5 people shot/451 Franklin Ave, 1 fatally. MCD/CSD and support units on scene," Hartford Police CT tweeted.

The deceased is a 28-year-old male. Of the four injured, two people -- a man and a woman -- underwent surgery, while two others, too, are in 'stable condition', a following tweet by the police read.

No details about the shooter have been released yet. (ANI)

