'Significant step forward for peace in Middle East': Pompeo on announcement of normalisation of UAE-Israel ties

Washington D.C. [US], Aug 14 (ANI): US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo on Thursday termed the announcement of normalisation of ties between UAE and Israel as a remarkable achievement for two of the world's most forward-leaning, technologically advanced states.

Terming it as an "historic day and a significant step forward for peace in the Middle East", the US Secretary of State said: "After vigorous diplomatic outreach, President Trump, along with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Emirati Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Zayed, signed an agreement to fully normalize relations."

"This is a remarkable achievement for two of the world's most forward leaning, technologically advanced states, and reflects their shared regional vision of an economically integrated region. It also illustrates their commitment to confronting common threats, as small -- but strong -- nations," Pompeo said.

US President Donald Trump on Thursday (local time) announced that Israel and the United Arab Emirates will fully normalize their diplomatic relations.

A joint statement of US, UAE and Israel said: "President Donald J. Trump, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel, and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the United Arab Emirates spoke today and agreed to the full normalization of relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates."

As per the joint statement, delegations from Israel and the United Arab Emirates will meet in the coming weeks to sign bilateral agreements regarding investment, tourism, direct flights, security, telecommunications, technology, energy, healthcare, culture, the environment, the establishment of reciprocal embassies, and other areas of mutual benefit.

Pompeo said United States hopes that this brave step will be the first in a series of agreements that ends 72 years of hostilities in the region.

"Although the peace treaties between Israel and Egypt and Jordan have not yet fulfilled their full potential, since the 1978 Camp David Accords and the 1994 Wadi Arava Agreement, we have witnessed significant economic development in Egypt and Jordan, an unmistakable dividend of peace," he said.

The US Secretary of State said today's normalization agreement between Israel and the Emirates holds similar potential and the "promise for a better day for the entire region." (ANI)

