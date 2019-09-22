Sikh community urges PM to address longstanding demand to recognise Sikhism as a separate religion

Houston [US], Sept 22 (ANI): Members of the Sikh community on Saturday submitted a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi here, requesting him to amend Article 25 of the Indian Constitution which recognises Sikhs as a part of Hindu community.

The memorandum underlined that Sikhs face serious issues over their right to wear their articles of faith in some foreign countries. Legal lawsuits in such matters are overturned in these countries in view of the fact that Article 25 of the Indian Constitution recognises Sikhism, Jainism, and Buddhism as subsects of Hinduism.

"Anywhere a Sikh wearing a 'Dastar' is immediately identified as an Indian. However, Sikhs are facing a serious issue about their right to wear their articles of faith in some foreign counties," the memorandum read.

"In some countries, legal lawsuits are overturned by citing the Constitution of India (birthplace of India) Article 25, which implies that Sikhs are not separate religion and includes Sikhism, Jainism, and Buddhism as subjects of Hinduism. We request you to amend Article 25 to clarify Sikhism as an independent religion founded by Guru Nanak," it added.

The memorandum underlines some of the other longstanding issues pertaining to the 1984 Sikh riots, Anand Marriage Act, visa and the renewal of the passports of asylees among others.

The community thanked the Prime Minister for reopening the 1984 Sikh riot cases, and constituting a Special Investigation Team in this regard, albeit noted that there remains "numerous culprits walking free (who) need to be brought under justice, mainly Jagdish Tyler and Kamal Nath."

The memorandum further calls for the renaming of Indira Gandhi International Airport as Guru Nanak Dev International Airport to commemorate the 550th birth anniversary of the Sikh guru. (ANI)

