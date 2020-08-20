Sikh community welcomes resolution introduced in US Congress

By Reena Bhardwaj

Washington [US], Aug 20 (ANI): Jackie Speier introduced a House Resolution in the Congress condemning targeted terrorist attacks against members of the Sikh, Hindu, and other religious minority communities in Afghanistan.

The resolution condemned the targeted terrorist attacks against members of the Sikh, Hindu, and other religious minority communities in Afghanistan and supporting refugee protection for Sikhs and Hindus in Afghanistan in recognition of the systematic religious persecution, discrimination, and existential danger faced by the members of these communities.

Following the administration's proposal, the House of Representatives issued H. Res. 1085, stating that the House of Representatives expresses concern for the safety of Sikhs and Hindus in Afghanistan.

Recognising that members of the Sikh and Hindu communities face existential imminent impending danger in Afghanistan, the House of Representatives has also condemned all terrorist attacks, religious persecution, targeting and discrimination against minority communities.

They have extended support towards resettling Sikhs and Hindus from Afghanistan in the United States under the United States Refugee Admissions Program pursuant to section 207 of the Immigration and Nationality Act (8 U.S.C. 1157).

Sikh communities living in the US have expressed joy with Speier supporting the refugee protection and recognising systematic religious persecution, discrimination, and the danger faced by the members of these communities.

On behalf of Sikh Caucus Committee, executive director Harpreet Singh Sandhu thanked the members of congress for this effort to save the Hindu and Sikh families in Afghanistan.

Himmat Singh of the Sikh Coordination Committee East Coast (SCCEC) and Pritpal Singh of the American Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (AGPC) also welcomed the resolution. "We thank the Congress for highlighting the plight of minorities, and an effort to bring them into the US as refugees," the two groups SCCEC and AGPC said in a combined statement.

Harpreet Singh Sandhu, Executive Director at the American Sikh Congressional Caucus urged that all Caucus Chairs, members of Congress, and Senators step in on urgent humanitarian grounds. "America has a moral obligation to preserve the sanctity of life and give Afghan Sikhs and Hindus a real chance for religious equality, safety, freedom, and the pursuit of happiness."

Jasmit Singh, UNITED SIKHS Advocacy Director said, "I marvel at the resilience of these families who even in the midst of despair have trust and hope. It would be a great injustice if we would have turned a blind eye in the face of their adversity. America is the kind of place that would give them an opportunity, a fighting chance and a home." (ANI)

