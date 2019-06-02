President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump return to the White House after their visit to Japan.
Silverware gleams and tiaras await Trump's state visit to UK this week

Jun 01, 2019

London [UK], June 1 (ANI): With silverware gleams and tiaras, the Royal Palace here is awaiting United States President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump's diplomatic visit to the United Kingdom this week.
The Trumps, who are making their first official state visit to the UK from June 3 to June 5, will have a three-day packed itinerary -- afternoon tea with the Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, at Clarence House, on day one, The NewDaily reported.
The meeting, which Prince Charles reportedly "agreed" to, will follow a ceremonial welcome in the garden of Buckingham Palace complete with a royal gun salute, private lunch at the palace and wreath-laying with Prince Andrew at the grave of the Unknown Soldier at Westminster Abbey.
William and Kate will also join Prince Charles, Duchess Camilla, and Trump for a welcome ceremony at Buckingham Palace. However, by breaking a royal protocol, Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex has opted out of the British royal family's meeting with the Trumps.
The Duchess, who just gave birth a couple of weeks ago, will likely be hanging out at Frogmore Cottage with her newborn son, Archie enjoying the peace and privacy of her maternity leave.
Melania, 49, and her 72-year-old husband will become the third US president--after George W Bush in 2003 and Barack Obama in 2011--to be received by the Queen on a state visit.
According to the royal family's website, a state visit is when the Queen travels to, or hosts visitors from abroad, with the goal of "strengthening Britain's relationship with countries across the world."
In addition, royal fans are waiting to see how Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, will deliver her royal glamour with Prince William and other public figures also in attendance, while the Queen and President Trump are expected to give speeches.
Experts also say that the US First Lady may choose not to pay curtsy to the Queen, unlike other members of the royal family.
Last summer during their 'working visit,' the President and his wife greeted the Queen with a handshake.
According to the royal family's official website, there are, in fact, "no obligatory codes of behaviour when meeting the Queen or a member of the royal family, but many people wish to observe the traditional forms", according to the Hello Magazine.
The guideline notes: "For men, this is a neck bow (from the head only) whilst women do a small curtsy. Other people prefer simply to shake hands in the usual way."
US President Trump was invited for a state visit - an offer only the Queen can extend - shortly after being sworn in as the President in 2017, but it was repeatedly delayed, reportedly due to fears over anti-Trump protests.
The fears came true in July 2018, when more than 250,000 protesters turned out for a "Stop Trump" march in London, where a six-metre effigy depicting the US President as a wailing baby floated over the crowds, and it's set to make a comeback next week, confirmed protest organisers.
From the UK, the Trumps will travel to Normandy, France, on the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron, to continue D-Day commemorations. Separately, Trump and Macron will also hold a bilateral meeting, CNN reported.
Trump will also visit Ireland for a meeting with the Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, at the airport in the town of Shannon. (ANI)

Jun 02, 2019

