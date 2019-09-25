The event, titled Daughters Gone Forever, will be organised by Sindhi Foundation, a US-based group, which has frequently raised the issue of religious persecution in Pakistan.
The event, titled Daughters Gone Forever, will be organised by Sindhi Foundation, a US-based group, which has frequently raised the issue of religious persecution in Pakistan.

Sindhi Foundation to hold event during UNGA session to raise awareness against Pak girls' forced conversion

ANI | Updated: Sep 25, 2019 17:15 IST

New York [US], Sept 25 (ANI): A US-based Sindhi organisation will hold an event to raise awareness against the abduction and forced conversion of thousands of young Sindhi girls to Islam in Pakistan during the ongoing United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session in New York on Thursday.
The event, titled Daughters Gone Forever, will be organised by Sindhi Foundation which has frequently raised the issue of religious persecution in Pakistan.
"Sindh has always been peaceful, coexistent and democratic. Through these efforts we want to raise awareness about the beauty of Sindhu Civilization which is based on love, equality, and happiness," said Maqbool Halepota, the President of Sindhi Foundation, as cited by EIN Presswire.
According to Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, every month between 40 to 60 Sindhi girls are abducted and forced converted to Islam and the families who report about it are often ignored by police, never submitting a First Information Report (FIR). Therefore, girls are left with their abductors, where they are often coerced into silence through threats or use of violence against them or their families.
From January 2004 to May 2018, there were 7,430 cases registered, although the numbers are estimated to be higher since many go unreported.
The recent incident of the murder of Sindhi Hindu girl, Namrita Chandani, had led to nationwide protests in Pakistan and highlighted the gravity of the situation. The mystery around the murder of Namrita has raised suspicions, with people questioning whether it was a case of forced conversion.
"Sindhis do not have any hope in Pakistan, our daughters are brutally murdered or gone forever in the hands of extremists, and many Sindhis are leaving because of fear," said Sufi Laghari, the Executive Director of Sindhi Foundation.
The foundation said that the Pakistani government, religious leaders, and politicians alike are involved or responsible for these incidences of religious persecution. "The aim of these influential leaders is to convert young girls to Islam in the easiest way possible: abducting them, abusing them, and marrying them off to older Muslim men," Laghari added. These girls are never able to see their families again; they are "Daughters Gone Forever".
Islamabad has also reportedly been discriminating against its religious minorities, which is manifested in various forms of targeted violence, mass murders, extrajudicial killings, abduction, rapes, forced conversion to Islam, etc., making the Pakistani Hindus, Christians, Sikhs, Ahmadiyyas, and Shias one of the most persecuted minorities in the region. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 17:46 IST

UK Parliament resumes after Supreme Court ruling

London [UK], Sept 25 (ANI): British parliamentarians returned to the House of Commons on Wednesday, a day after the Supreme Court decreed that Prime Minister Boris Johnson's controversial five-week suspension of Parliament was unlawful, CNN reported.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 15:51 IST

Non-Muslims not allowed to rent, purchase property in Karachi's...

Karachi [Pakistan], Sept 25 (ANI): In yet another case of religious intolerance in Pakistan, notices have cropped up in various affluent localities of the financial capital Karachi which asked people not to rent or sell their property to non-Muslims.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 15:16 IST

Chaudhry Sugar Mills case: Court sends Maryam, Yousuf to jail on...

Lahore [Pakistan], Sept 25 (ANI): An accountability court on Wednesday rejected the National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) request for an extension in the physical remand of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Vice President Maryam Nawaz and her cousin Yousuf Abbas here.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 15:07 IST

Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit Saudi Arabia in mid-October

Moscow [Russia], Sept 25 (ANI): Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov on Wednesday said that Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Saudi Arabia in the middle of October.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 14:55 IST

Wreckage of Indonesia cargo plane found, 4 bodies recovered

Jakarta (Indonesia), Sept. 25 (Xinhua/ANI): Rescuers have recovered the wreckage of a cargo plane that lost contact at a jungle in Indonesia's eastern Papua province last week and evacuated the bodies of all four people on board, a research official said Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 14:25 IST

Hillary Clinton supports impeachment inquiry into Trump-Zelensky call

Washington [US], Sept 25 (ANI/Sputnik): Former US State Secretary Hillary Clinton has expressed support for the House of Representatives' decision to launch a formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 14:02 IST

Israeli forces arrest Palestinian minister, summon governor

Tel Aviv [Israel], Sept 25 (ANI): Israel forces on Wednesday arrested Palestinian Minister of Jerusalem Affairs Fadi Hidmi and also summoned the Palestinian Authority's governor of Jerusalem, Adnan Ghaith to appear for questioning as a part of an unspecified investigation.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 13:51 IST

China prepares massive military parade for Oct 1 celebrations

Beijing [China], Sept 25 (ANI): Despite a damaging year of trade tensions with the US and ongoing pro-democracy unrest in Hong Kong, China is preparing for a massive military parade on October 1 to mark 70 years of Communist rule in the country.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 13:33 IST

Philippines: 7 killed, 14 rescued as boat capsises

Boracay [Philippines], Sept 25 (Sputnik/ANI): At least seven people died, 14 more were rescued after a vessel carrying a dragon boat team capsised in waters off central Philippines' Boracay Island on Wednesday morning, local media reported.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 13:16 IST

Conditions in place for Trump and Rouhani talks at UN but up to...

New York [US], Sept 25 (ANI): Asserting that conditions are now in place for US President Donald Trump and his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani to meet at the United Nations, French President Emmanuel Macron said that it still remains their decision whether to move forward.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 12:36 IST

China 'misread' India's action to nullify Article 370: Jaishankar

New York [US], Sept 25 (ANI): China had "misread" India's step to revoke Article 370 of Indian Constitution, said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, adding that reorganisation of Jammu and Kashmir will have no impact on China.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 12:20 IST

Bus hit by explosion in southern Turkey, many injured

Adana [Turkey], Sept 25 (ANI): An explosion in a bus in Adana city of southern Turkey led to many people suffering injuries on Wednesday.

Read More
iocl