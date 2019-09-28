Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong addressing the United Nations General Assembly in New York
Singapore PM lauds India's economic growth at United Nations

ANI | Updated: Sep 28, 2019 04:22 IST

New York [USA], Sep 28 (ANI): Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Friday (local time) lauded the gradual growth in the Indian economy since liberalisation in the 1990s. He made the statement while addressing the general debate of the 74th Session of the General Assembly.
Prime Minister Lee said, "India has grown steadily since the 1990s, with its economy gradually liberalised and becoming more enmeshed with its partners."
Prime Minister Loong was speaking on the topic of sustainable development of all countries across the globe.
"Sustainable development has become a priority for all countries," he said and added that everyone shares common challenges related to it such as creating jobs, raising standards of living, and eradicating poverty.
"But it is very difficult for any country to develop and progress on its own," he stressed.
Singapore Prime Minister also underlined that growth requires trade, investments and technologies.
The Prime Minister, at the same time, also referred to the overall economic development of the South Asian countries and reflected that China's accession to the World Trade Organisation in 2001 "presaged two decades of dramatic economic growth which lifted more than 850 million people out of poverty in the region."
Earlier in the day, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had addressed the UNGA on a range of issues including climate change, development, and forming a united stand against terrorism. (ANI)

