Sixth Round of Foreign Office Consultations held between India and Mexico

Mexico City [Mexico], June 30 (ANI): India and Mexico held the sixth round of the Foreign Office Consultations on June 29 in Mexico City to discuss a wide range of issues and strengthen the bilateral relations between the two nations.

On the Indian side, the discussions were led by Secretary (East), Ministry of External Affairs, Saurabh Kumar, whereas Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of Mexico, H.E. Carmen Moreno Toscano led the Mexican side.

Upon his arrival in Mexico City, Ambassador Saurabh Kumar was received by DG Asia-Pacific, Fernando Saifee at the airport.

The consultations reviewed the entire spectrum of bilateral ties that the two countries share including Political, Trade & Investment, Health and Pharmaceuticals, Science and Technology Space, Culture and Tourism, Education, Consular, and other areas of mutual interest, the Press Release stated.



Secretary (East) Saurabh Kumar and DG of Mexican Space Agency, Dr Salvador Landeros signed a Specific Cooperation Agreement on cooperation in outer space focusing on Crop Monitoring, Drought Assessment & Capacity Building between ISRO and Mexican Space Agency (AEM) during the visit.



"Secretary (East) @AmbSaurabhKumar (on behalf of ISRO) & DG of Mexican Space Agency @AEM_mx Dr Salvador Landeros signed the Specific Cooperation Agreement on Crop Monitoring, Drought Assessment & Capacity Building, which will further strengthen space coopn," the Indian Embassy in Mexico tweeted.

Moreover, multilateral and regional issues including cooperation at the United Nations (UN), the Pacific Alliance and the upcoming G20 Presidency of India were also discussed.



The two sides agreed to continue high-level political exchanges and regular meetings of the joint institutional mechanisms such as Consular Dialogue, the Bilateral High-Level Group on Trade, Investment and Economic Cooperation (BHLG) and Joint Commission Meeting to keep up the momentum in bilateral relations.

The talks were held in a fraternal atmosphere.

Both sides agreed to hold the next round of consultations at a mutually convenient date in New Delhi, stated the Release.

At present, Mexico is India's second-largest trade partner in Latin America and is a member of the UNSC alongside India for the period 2021-22. (ANI)

