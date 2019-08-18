Small plane with 3 onboard crashes into a house in New York

New York [US], Aug 18 (ANI): A small plane carrying three people crashed into a house in New York, said US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The plane crashed into the house located in the state's Dutchess County on Saturday at 4:29 p.m. (20:29 GMT), Sputnik reported citing local media reports

Details regarding the passengers are still unknown, the FAA said.

The FAA said it will initiate an investigation into what caused the crash. (ANI)

