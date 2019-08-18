New York [US], Aug 18 (ANI): A small plane carrying three people crashed into a house in New York, said US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).
The plane crashed into the house located in the state's Dutchess County on Saturday at 4:29 p.m. (20:29 GMT), Sputnik reported citing local media reports
Details regarding the passengers are still unknown, the FAA said.
The FAA said it will initiate an investigation into what caused the crash. (ANI)
Small plane with 3 onboard crashes into a house in New York
