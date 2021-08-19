Some countries seek to subvert collective resolve to fight terrorism, need to call out their doublespeak: Jaishankar at UNSC

New York [US], August 19 (ANI): Noting that there are also some countries who seek to undermine or subvert collective resolve to fight terrorism, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday called on the United Nations Security Council to call out doublespeak "when we see state hospitality being extended to those with innocents blood on their hands".

Speaking at the UN Security Council briefing on 'Threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts', the minister took a veiled dig at Pakistan, saying groups like Lashkar-e-Toiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed continue to operate with both impunity and encouragement.

"What is true of COVID-19 is even more true of terrorism: none of us are safe until all of us are safe," he said.

The minister said the events unfolding in Afghanistan "have naturally enhanced global concerns about their implications for both regional and international security".

He said it is vital that the council does not take a selective, tactical or complacent view of the problems faced and should never countenance sanctuaries for terrorists or overlook their raising of resources.

"The international community holds a collective view that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations must be condemned. There cannot be any exception or justification for any act of terrorism, regardless of the motivations behind such acts. We also recognize that the menace of terrorism cannot be and should not be associated with any religion, nationality, civilization or ethnic group," he said.

"However, in spite of the progress we have made to tighten the legal, security, financing and other frameworks to combat terrorism, terrorists are constantly finding newer ways of motivating, resourcing and executing acts of terror. Unfortunately, there are also some countries that seek to undermine or subvert our collective resolve to fight terrorism. This cannot be allowed to pass," he said.

The minister said that the latest report of the Secretary-General has provided another stark reminder that ISIL (Daesh) continues to pose a critical threat to international peace and security.

He said ISIL (Daesh) remains active in Syria and Iraq and its affiliates are growing in strength, particularly in Africa and the financial resource mobilization of ISIL (Daesh) has become more robust.

He said the flow of funds has continued and rewards for killings are now even being paid in Bitcoins and radicalization of vulnerable youth by systematic online propaganda campaigns remains a serious concern.

"In our own immediate neighbourhood, ISIL-Khorasan (ISIL-K) has become more energetic and is constantly seeking to expand its footprint. Events unfolding in Afghanistan have naturally enhanced global concerns about their implications for both regional and international security. The heightened activities of the proscribed Haqqani Network justifies this growing anxiety. Whether it is in Afghanistan or against India, groups like Lashkar-e-Toiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed continue to operate with both impunity and encouragement," he said.

"It is, therefore, vital that this Council does not take a selective, tactical or complacent view of the problems we face. We must never countenance sanctuaries for terrorists or overlook their raising of resources. And when we see state hospitality being extended to those with innocents blood on their hands, we should never lack the courage to call out their double-speak. Let us always remember that what is true of COVID is even more true of terrorism: none of us are safe until all of us are safe," he added.

Referring to ISIL, he said its modus operandi has changed, with the core focusing on regaining ground in Syria and Iraq and affiliates functioning independently.

"This evolving phenomenon is extremely dangerous and poses a new set of challenges to our collective efforts in our fight against ISIL and terrorism."

He said the world will be commemorating the fourth International Day of Remembrance and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism day after tomorrow and next month, it also will be 20 years since the horrific 9/11 tragedy in New York.

"We, in India, have had more than our fair share of challenges and casualties. The 2008 Mumbai terror attack is imprinted in our memories. The 2016 Pathankot airbase attack and the 2019 suicide bombing of our policemen at Pulwama are even more recent. Let me, therefore, express my solidarity with victims and their families all over the world who have suffered, and continue to suffer, from the scourge of terrorism. We must never compromise with this evil," he said.

The minister said that during his address to the council in January 2021, he had proposed an eight-point action plan for consideration.

"Let me reiterate its cardinal principles, if we have to collectively eliminate the scourge of terrorism in all seriousness: Summon the political will: don't justify terrorism, don't glorify terrorists; no double standards. Terrorists are terrorists; distinctions are made only at our own peril; Don't place blocks and holds on listing requests without any reason; discourage exclusivist thinking and be on guard against new terminologies and false priorities; enlist and delist objectively, not on political or religious considerations; recognize the linkage to organized crime; support and strengthen the FATF, and provide greater funding to UN Office of counter-terrorism."

Jaishankar called on the council to collectively build on these principles and added that it is also important to end the stalemate preventing the adoption of a Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism, which India has championed for so long.

The minister India has been at the forefront of global counter-terrorism efforts, has taken part in all major global initiatives against international terrorism and is a party to all United Nations' sectoral conventions relating to terrorism.

"We were pleased to play our role in strengthening the Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy adopted last month. We reiterate our full support for counter-terrorism cooperation under the auspices of the UN," he said. (ANI)