Some US States carrying out COVID-19 vaccination campaign very slowly, says Trump

Washington [US], January 2 (ANI/Sputnik): US President Donald Trump said that some states are carrying out the coronavirus vaccination campaign very slowly.



The vaccination campaign started in the United States on December 14. Currently, the country authorized the use of two vaccines: one developed by Pfizer and BioNTech companies as well as another one by Moderna.

"Some States are very slow to inoculate recipients despite successful and very large scale distribution of vaccines by the Federal Government. They will get it done!" Trump wrote on his Twitter page on late Friday.

The United States remains the worst-hit nation by the pandemic with more than 20.1 million confirmed coronavirus cases and over 347,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University. (ANI/Sputnik)

