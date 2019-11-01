Southern Africa needs more aid as record 45 million people face severe hunger, says UNWFP.
Southern Africa needs more aid as record 45 million people face severe hunger, says UNWFP.

Southern Africa needs more aid as record 45 mn people face severe hunger: UN

ANI | Updated: Nov 01, 2019 03:46 IST

New York [USA], Nov 1 (Sputnik/ANI): The international community should increase support for 16 countries in southern Africa, where a record 45 million people will be severely food insecure in the next six months, the UN World Food Programme (UNWFP) said on Thursday.
"A record 45 million people across the 16-nation Southern African Development Community (SADC) will be severely food insecure in the next six months," the UNWFP said in a press release.
"The Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) and the World Food Programme (WFP) are calling for urgent funding to avert a major hunger crisis," it said.
The humanitarian situation in southern Africa has reached a critical point as a result of persistent droughts, cyclones and flooding that have disrupted the region's harvests and agriculture production, the statement continued.
In addition, rising food prices, mass losses of livestock, lack of jobs have exacerbated the situation.
"In nine of the 16 countries -- Angola, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Zambia, Madagascar, Malawi, Namibia, Eswatini and Lesotho -- more than 11 million people now face an emergency level of food insecurity," the release noted.
To contain the emergency, the UN is scaling up its response to deliver assistance to the nine countries by mid-2020.
"The assistance includes aid to farmers to boost production, adopt climate-smart agricultural approaches, better access credits and promote vaccination campaigns to prevent livestock disease," the statement further said. (Sputnik/ANI)

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 03:46 IST

Saw nothing 'illegal' in call between Trump, Ukraine President:...

Washington DC [USA], Nov 1 (Sputnik/ANI): Former National Security Council advisor Tim Morrison told House investigators on Thursday that he noticed nothing "illegal" during US President Donald Trump's July telephonic conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 03:26 IST

China, US working on selecting new site for signing of trade deal: Trump

Washington DC [USA], Nov 1 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Thursday said that the United States and China are working on selecting a new site for signing of 'phase one' of the trade deal between the two countries after the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Chile, the original venu

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 02:08 IST

Looking forward to advancing India's association with SCO...

New Delhi [India], Nov 1 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who will be participating in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation's (SCO) Council of the Heads of Government (CHG) meeting in Uzbekistan on November 1 and 2, has said that he will look forward to advancing India's association with the

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 01:52 IST

German Chancellor Angela Merkel to hold talks with PM Modi today

New Delhi [India], Nov 1 (ANI): German Chancellor Angela Merkel will on Friday hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on various bilateral issues and nearly 20 agreements are expected to be signed between the two countries.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 01:37 IST

Finland Foreign Minister to arrive in India on 4-day visit next week

New Delhi [India], Nov 1 (ANI): With an aim to boost bilateral relations, Finland Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto is slated to pay a four-day visit to India beginning on November 4.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 01:13 IST

'Azadi March' caravan reaches Islamabad, Oppn rally to take place today

Islamabad [Pakistan], Nov 1 (ANI): The anti-government 'Azadi March' caravans led by Maulana Fazlur Rahman, the chief of the right-wing Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) party entered the country's capital Islamabad on Thursday evening and opposition parties participating in the massive protest are sc

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 23:41 IST

Indian Ambassador to Madagascar pays floral tribute to Vallabhbhai Patel

Antananarivo [Madagascar], Oct 31 (ANI): Indian Ambassador to Madagascar Abhay Kumar paid floral tribute to independent India's first Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel during an event marking his 144th birth anniversary held at the Indian embassy here on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 23:04 IST

ISIS confirms al-Baghdadi's death, names his successor

Damascus [Syria], Oct 31 (ANI): The Islamic State on Thursday confirmed the death of its leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and announced his successor, days after US President Donald Trump said the terrorist blew himself up during a raid by the American military.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 22:25 IST

German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives in India

New Delhi [India], Oct 31 (ANI): German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrived in New Delhi on Thursday to participate in the fifth India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC).

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 22:10 IST

US House passes resolution to formally proceed with impeachment...

Washington DC [USA], Oct 31 (ANI): In a major development, the US House of Representatives on Thursday passed a resolution to formally proceed with the Democrat-led impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 22:06 IST

Nepalese PM Oli discharged from hospital

Kathmandu [Nepal], Oct 31 (ANI): Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli was on Thursday evening discharged from the Grande International Hospital here where he was admitted on Wednesday morning for a health check-up, the hospital said.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 21:03 IST

PM Modi to attend host of summits in Thailand from Nov 2-4,...

New Delhi [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a three-day visit to Thailand from November 2 to participate in the ASEAN, East-Asia, and RCEP summits, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday.

Read More
iocl