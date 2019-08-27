Soyuz MS 14 was launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on Wednesday, August 21. (Photo source: NASA)
Soyuz MS 14 was launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on Wednesday, August 21. (Photo source: NASA)

Spacecraft carrying Russian humanoid robot docks at ISS: NASA

ANI | Updated: Aug 27, 2019 10:13 IST

Washington [US], Aug 27 (ANI): Russian spacecraft carrying humanoid robot successfully docked at International Space station (ISS) on Monday night (local time), confirmed National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).
It was the second attempt of the spacecraft--Soyuz MS-14. It is carrying the humanoid robot Skybot F-850, nicknamed as Fedor. It is a life-sized, artificially intelligent robot and the first humanoid robot sent to space by Russia.
"While flying about 250 miles above Eastern Mongolia, an uncrewed Soyuz MS-14 spacecraft successfully arrived and docked to the @Space_Station at 11:08 pm ET," said NASA in a statement.
The spacecraft first attempted to dock on ISS on Saturday but cosmonauts aborted the plan "because of a problem on the station's side of the so-called KURS automated rendezvous system that prevented its automated docking".
Soyuz MS 14 was launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on Wednesday, August 21.
Fedor is due to stay on the ISS until September 7, learning to assist astronauts in the space station. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 09:35 IST

G7 leaders back Hong Kong's autonomy

New Delhi [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Leaders of the G7 member countries have backed Honk Kong's autonomy as laid out in the Sino-British Joint Declaration of 1984, and called for calm in the city engulfed in anti-government protests.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 09:07 IST

Saudi-led Arab coalition intercepts Houthi drone: State media

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], Aug 27 (ANI): The Saudi-led Arab coalition on Tuesday intercepted a drone allegedly launched by Houthi rebels from Yemeni capital Sanaa towards Saudi Arabia, the kingdom's official news agency reported.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 08:38 IST

Senegal may place 'substantial order' for e-rickshaws, says...

Biarritz [France], Aug 27 (ANI): Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale on Monday said that Senegal may soon place a "substantial order" for e-rickshaws. India had previously given 250 of the solar-powered vehicles to the West African nation.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 07:39 IST

Pak's isolation on Kashmir a huge setback to its foreign policy,...

Washington DC, [USA] Aug 27 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has admitted to the failure of his country's stance on Kashmir and its diplomacy, stated Voice of Karachi (VoK) Chairman Nadeem Nusrat on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 06:37 IST

Australia concerned, disappointed after citizen arrested in...

Canberra [Australia], Aug 27 (ANI): Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne condemned the formal arrest of Australian writer Yang Hengjun by China on espionage charges. The Australian citizen was first detained in January this year.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 06:11 IST

3,500 donated kidneys discarded every year in USA

Washington [USA], Aug 27 (ANI): Even as the USA has 93,000 people on a waiting list for a donated kidney, at least 3,500 donated kidneys are discarded in the country yearly as per a study published in the JAMA Internal Medicine on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 05:46 IST

China ramps up tear gas production as demand increases globally

Beijing [China], Aug 27 (ANI): China has increased the production of tear gas to meet the spiked demand for it worldwide.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 05:45 IST

Sudan: 37 killed, 200 injured in tribal clashes

Khartoum [Sudan], Aug 27 (ANI): At least 37 people were killed while 200 others were wounded in clashes amongst tribes in Sudan's eastern region, as per local media reports.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 05:38 IST

Johnson & Johnson ordered to pay $572 million in Oklahoma

Oklahoma [USA], Aug 27 (ANI): Medical giant Johnson and Johnson has been ordered to pay USD 572 million by an Oklahoma judge for its role in the opioid crisis which has "ravaged" the state.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 01:55 IST

Jaishankar in Hungary, meets FM Peter Szijjarto

Budapest [Hungary], Aug 27 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held talks with his Hungarian counterpart Peter Szijjarto in Budapest on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 01:53 IST

Hong Kong police defends Sunday's gun-firing, blame protestors...

Hong Kong, Aug 27 (ANI): The administration of Hong Kong, along with the police, on Monday defended their act of firing bullets on the protestors for the first time since the beginning of the anti-government demonstrations across the special administrative region and arrests of dozens, including a 12-

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 01:52 IST

Macron hits back at Bolsonaro for 'disrespectful comments' about his wife

Paris [France], Aug 27 (ANI): French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday described his Brazilian counterpart Jair Bolsonaro as "extremely disrespectful" after the South American leader appeared to mock his wife, Brigitte Macron, in a Facebook post.

Read More
iocl