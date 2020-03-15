Spanish PM's wife tests positive for coronavirus

Madrid [Spain], Mar 15 (ANI): Begona Gomez, the wife of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, was tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday, Sputnik reported citing Spanish news agency Europa Press.

The condition of both the Prime Minister and his wife are assessed as "good". Both are now in their residence, following the health authorities' advice.

Spain has had over 6,250 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 illness and 193 people have died.

This comes hours after Sanchez imposed a nationwide lockdown, preventing citizens from leaving their homes except to buy food and medicine, for work or emergencies.

The step means all restaurants, bars, hotels, non-essential retail outlets, and education centres will be shut nationwide.

The measures are set to come into effect on Monday morning, RT reported.

The measures, which Sanchez called "extraordinary" and "drastic" will last for 15 days as part of the state of emergency and may be extended further with a decision from the Spanish Congress of Deputies. (ANI)

