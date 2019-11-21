US Congressman Pete Olson.
US Congressman Pete Olson.

Stand with Modi as he works to bring peace, unite J-K people with greater Indian community: US Congressman

ANI | Updated: Nov 21, 2019 02:34 IST

Washington D.C. [US], Nov 21 (ANI): US Congressman Pete Olson has praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that he is working to bring peace in the region and unite the people of "Jammu and Kashmir with the greater Indian community."
"Today I spoke on the House floor to stand with India and Prime Minister @narendramodi as he works to bring peace to the region, expand democracy and unite the people of #JammuAndKashmir with the greater Indian community," Olson said tweeting a 90-second video of his speech.
Olson also praised India for the abrogation of Article 370 saying that for 70 years, the "temporary" provision forced people of Jammu and Kashmir to live under different laws than all other Indians.
Olson said that doing away with the provision gave the people of Jammu and Kashmir, the same right as all other Indians.
Recalling that erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir was given special treatment in the Indian constitution, Olson said, "This year, the Indian parliament confirmed that Article 370's temporary status should end. It ended. It gave the people of Jammu and Kashmir the same rights as all Indians."
The Congressman while speaking in the US House of Representatives">House of Representatives recalled the overwhelming majority with which the Indian Parliament approved the abrogation of Article 370 and expressed hope that this will bring peace in Kashmir.
This action puts equality for all Indians, he added.
"For 70 years, this temporary provision forced the citizens of Jammu and Kashmir to live under different laws than all other Indians, different rules for citizenship, for property ownership," he said.
According to Olson's Twitter handle, he represents TX-22 (Texas' 22nd Congressional district) in US Congress.
India had in August this year announced the decision to abrogate Article 370 which gave special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. It had also simultaneously announced the decision to bifurcate the state into two Union Territories. (ANI)

