Student shot dead in Ohio, one arrested

Ohio [US], October 12 (ANI): A student of Ohio State University was shot dead following an altercation outside a fraternity house on Sunday, local media reported.

A suspect, Kinte Mitchell Jr, aged 18, was arrested by the police and charged with killing the victim, reported Fox News.



The Columbus Police reported that the victim, Chase Meola, aged 23, was found in an alley next to the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity house.

The police said Mitchell was not an Ohio State student and that they were trying to determine how he entered the party.

Meola was a fifth-year marketing major from Mahwah, New Jersey, according to Fox News. (ANI)

