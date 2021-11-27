Study on 2 booster candidates to anticipate omicron-like mutations: Moderna

Washington [US], November 27 (ANI): US-based pharmaceutical company is studying two booster candidates designed to anticipate mutations similar to the Omicron COVID-19 variant.

On Friday, the US-based pharmaceutical company Moderna stated that it is examining two booster shots candidates. The examination is being done to check mutations similar to the Omicron COVID-19 variant, reported Sputnik.

The Omicron COVID-19 variant was found first in South Africa this week.



Sputnik quoted Moderna as saying, "Moderna is already studying two multi-valent booster candidates in the clinic that were designed to anticipate mutations such as those that have emerged in the Omicron variant."

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Saturday named the new COVID-19 variant B.1.1.529, which has been detected in South Africa, as 'Omicron'.

This variant of COVID-19 was first reported to WHO from South Africa on Friday.

The epidemiological situation in South Africa has been characterized by three distinct peaks in reported cases, the latest of which was predominantly the Delta variant, the WHO informed in a statement. (ANI)

