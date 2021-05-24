Survey reveals three in five believe more changes needed to give Black Americans equal rights in US

Washington [US], May 24 (ANI): Over 50 per cent of the population in the United States believes that the country must "continue making changes to give Black Americans equal rights to white Americans," according to a new survey reported by The Hill.

"Nearly three in five Americans believes that the United States must continue making changes to give Black Americans equal rights to white Americans," the poll revealed.

According to survay, nighty-two per cent of Black people agreed, with the statement, compared to 50 per cent of white people, 65 per cent of Hispanic and 70 per cent of Asian survey respondents. It noted that white Democrats and Republicans also disagreed on the statement.

Eight-seven per cent of survey respondents who are white Democrats said that the country needs "to continue making changes to give Black Americans equal rights with white Americans." Nineteen per cent of white Republicans surveyed agreed, as per The Hill on Sunday.



The poll also found that Black Americans are more than three times more likely than white Americans "to report police officers unholstering a weapon" during a traffic stop.

Fourteen per cent of Black people who reported being pulled over by police in a vehicle said the officer "removed a weapon from its holster," compared to four per cent of white people, nine per cent of Hispanic people and two per cent of Asian people.

Nearly a year after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin killed George Floyd, whose death sparked nationwide protests calling for police reforms, the survey released yesterday found that only about one-in-three Americans, or 35 per cent, agree "that the 2020 racial justice protests had a positive impact on society."

A quarter of survey respondents said they had no opinion on the question, and 40 per cent said that they disagree with the statement.

Eight per cent of white Republicans said that the 2020 protests "were positive," compared to 60 per cent of white Democrats, 52 per cent of Black Americans and 38 per cent of Hispanic Americans. (ANI)

