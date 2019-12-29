Suspect arrested for stabbing 5 in New York suburb

New York [USA], Dec 29 (ANI): Police have arrested a man suspected of stabbing five people during a Hanukkah celebration in New York's Rockland County on Sunday, CNN reported, citing Ramapo Police Chief Brad Weidel.

In a tweet, the Orthodox Jewish Public Affairs Council said that the attacker entered the home of the Hassidic rabbi just before 10 pm (local time). The five victims, all of whom are Hasidic Jews, were rushed to local hospitals and two of them are in a critical condition.

"At 9:50 this eve, a call came in about a mass stabbing at 47 Forshay Road in Monsey (Rockland County; 30 miles North of NYC). It's the house of a Hasidic Rabbi. 5 patients with stab wounds, all Hasidic, were transported to local hospitals," the tweet reads.

There were as many as 100 people in the home at the time of the incident, an attendant said. (ANI)

