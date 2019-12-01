Suspect arrested in Black Friday shooting in New York

Washington DC [USA], Dec 1 (ANI): A 21-year old suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting incident at a mall in Syracuse, New York on Friday that left one person injured, police said on Saturday.

Kyree Truax has been charged with second-degree assault, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and first-degree reckless endangerment, Syracuse Police Chief Kenton Buckner said at a news conference, as reported by CNN.

The shooting incident occurred at the Destiny USA shopping mall at around 7 pm (local time) on Friday. Buckner said that the victim, a 20-year old man, is believed to have been shot twice by the suspect.

The Destiny USA shopping mall is considered one of the busiest shopping days of the year.

Black Friday is a name for the Friday following Thanksgiving Day in the United States, which is celebrated on the fourth Thursday of November. The day after Thanksgiving has been regarded as the beginning of America's Christmas shopping season.(ANI)

