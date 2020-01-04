Syed Akbaruddin slams Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for spreading fake video

New York [USA], Jan 4 (ANI): India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Syed Akbaruddin on Friday slammed Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for peddling a seven-year-old violence video from Bangladesh as a case of what he claimed to be "Indian police's pogrom against Muslims in UP".

"Repeat offenders. Old habits die hard," wrote Syed on Twitter while taking a jibe at the Pakistan PM who was on the earlier occasion was seen spreading disinformation maligning India.



Earlier in a tweet, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Raveesh Kumar also slammed Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for peddling fake video on the internet.

A now-deleted video shared by Khan was soon fact-checked and found to be of 2013 and showed police action against a group of people in Bangladesh. The Pakistan Prime Minister had tried to pass off the clip as a case of police brutality "against Muslims" in Uttar Pradesh.

At one point in the now-deleted video, a policeman is seen holding a shield of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), proving that it was an incident in Bangladesh. The RAB is an elite anti-crime and anti-terrorism unit of the Bangladesh Police.

Khan faced a strong backlash on social media for tweeting the face video with users saying that he does not even do basic fact-checking. (ANI)