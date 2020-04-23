Taiwan donates over 2 million masks to US

Washington DC [USA], April 23 (ANI): Taiwan has sent more than two million face masks to the United States in an effort to help the country fight the coronavirus outbreak, US Congressman Scott Perry said on Wednesday (local time).

"Thank you to Taiwan, a great friend of the United States, for donating over two million masks to the US. We are grateful for your support in fighting coronavirus. We are in this together," Perry wrote on Twitter.

The shipment includes 100,000 masks for use in the state of Pennsylvania, which Perry himself represents in the US Congress.

The United States has almost 8,40,000 confirmed coronavirus cases with over 46,000 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.

Taiwan, on the other hand, has recorded 426 cases and six deaths.

The virus has infected more than 2.6 million people and claimed over 182,000 lives globally so far. (ANI)

