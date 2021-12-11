Taliban interim government must not be recognized, says former US NSA advisor Bolton

Washington [US], December 11 (ANI): US former National Security Advisor John Bolton on Friday (local time) said that the interim government of Taliban - Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan must not be recognized as it has breached all its pledges.

In an interview with Voice of America, John Bolton accused the Taliban of lying and added that they do not intend to establish an all-inclusive government, reported Khaama Press.

"There is no reason for any country in the world to recognize the Taliban at this stage. The US will talk with those who disagree with the Taliban's rule on Afghanistan," said Bolton.



It comes as the Taliban's interim set-up is yet to be recognized and the move now seems difficult and far after the United Nations General Assembly delayed a seat for the Taliban and confirmed Afghanistan's former permanent representative Ghulam Muhammad Ishaqzai Permanent Representative of the country.

The former NSA acknowledged that his country is not making trouble for the regular people in Afghanistan but what they don't want is the rule of the Taliban, reported Khaama Press.

VOA has also cited Taliban's spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid saying, Bolton was belligerent and that the two-decade war in Afghanistan was because of the ideas of this kind of people.

Mujahid denied having breached their promises and added that they are very well committed to the Doha agreement and will not allow anyone to use Afghanistan's soil against the US and its allies. (ANI)

