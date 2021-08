Taliban's intentional attacks against civilians violate law of war, human decency: Ned Price

Washington [US], August 7 (ANI): US State Department spokesperson Ned Price on Friday (local time) termed the assassination of the director of the Afghanistan government media information centre as horrifying and said that the Taliban's intentional attacks against civilians violate the law of war and human decency.

"Horrified by the Taliban's killing of @menapal1 who led the Afghan government's media center. This is also an attack on the ideals of public service and media freedom. The Taliban's intentional attacks against civilians violate the law of war and human decency," Price tweeted.

Dawa Khan Menapal, who headed the Media and Information Centre of the Afghanistan government, was assassinated on Friday, local media reports said. The Taliban have claimed responsibility for his death.

Dawa Khan had served as head of the Afghan government's media wing in Kandahar in 2015 and worked as deputy presidential spokesman from 2016 to 2020.



Earlier on Tuesday, multiple explosions and sporadic gunfire were heard in the city of Kabul, near the residence of acting Afghanistan acting Defense Minister General Bismillah Mohammadi.

According to Afghan media, the explosions was due to a car bomb attack. However, the Taliban had claimed responsibility for the attack later.

However, Afghanistan acting Defense Minister later informed that he and his family are safe following a "terrorist attack" on his residence in Kabul.

The Taliban has increased their attacks against civilians, Afghan defence, and security forces.

In the past few weeks, Afghanistan has witnessed a surge in violence as the Taliban has intensified their offensive against civilians and Afghan security forces with the complete pullback of foreign forces just a few weeks away. (ANI)