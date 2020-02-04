Taranjit Singh Sandhu takes charge as Indian envoy to US

Washington [USA], Feb 04 (ANI): Diplomat Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Monday (local time) assumed charge as the Indian Ambassador to the United States.

Sandhu received a warm welcome from Deputy Chief of Mission Amit Kumar and other officials.

Sandhu has replaced Harsh Vardhan Shringla, the newly-appointed Foreign Secretary.

"Ambassador of #India to the United States @SandhuTaranjitS arrived this morning and assumed charge @IndianEmbassyUS. He was given a warm welcome by DCM and other officials," Indian Embassy in Washington DC tweeted.

Sandhu had served in the Indian Mission here twice earlier. He was Deputy Chief of Mission at the Embassy of India in Washington DC from July 2013 to January 2017.

Earlier, he was First Secretary (Political) at the Embassy of India, Washington DC responsible for liaison with the US Congress from 1997 to 2000. (ANI)