Telegram Founder says may consider restricting channels in Ukraine, Russia

Washington [US], February 28 (ANI/Sputnik): Telegram may consider restricting news channels within messenger partially or fully in Ukraine and Russia if the conflict in Ukraine escalates, the founder of the messenger, Pavel Durov, said Sunday.

"If the situation escalates, we will consider partially or fully restricting the work of Telegram channels in involved countries during the conflict," Durov said.



However, later in the day, Durov said that Telegram decided not to turn off channels in Russia and Ukraine due to mass requests from users. He still advised double-checking of the news spread on the messenger.

On Thursday, Russia began a special operation to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine, responding to calls from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics for help in countering the aggression of Ukrainian forces. Moscow has repeatedly said that it has no plans to occupy the Ukrainian territory.

However, despite this fact, many foreign countries accused Russia of invading the neighbouring country and violating its territorial integrity, and pledged to provide Kiev with additional military assistance to fight the Russian armed forces. (ANI/Sputnik)

