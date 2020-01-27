'Terrible news': Trump reacts to Kobe Bryant's death

Washington DC [USA], Jan 27 (ANI): United States President Donald Trump on Sunday reacted to basketball legend Kobe Bryant's death in a helicopter crash, calling it 'terrible news'.

"Reports are that basketball great Kobe Bryant and three others have been killed in a helicopter crash in California. That is terrible news!" Trump tweeted.

Bryant was among at least four people travelling in his private helicopter which crashed under "unknown circumstances" in California on Sunday, Federal Aviation Administration told Fox News.

The helicopter was flying over Calabasas, a city of 23,000 people located about 30 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

The identities of the other passengers were not immediately released.

41-year-old Bryant had won five National Basketball Association (NBA) championships in his 20-year-long career while playing for Los Angeles Lakers. (ANI)

