US President Donald Trump addressing the Howdy Modi event in Houston
US President Donald Trump addressing the Howdy Modi event in Houston

Terrorism, investment, defence top Trump's speech at 'Howdy, Mody!'

ANI | Updated: Sep 23, 2019 00:39 IST

Texas [US], Sep 23 (ANI): President Donald Trump on Sunday said that India has never invested in the United States like this before, assuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi once again that America is looking forward to work with India to make the world's two largest democracies prosperous than ever before.
Taking the stage during the gala-event of 'Howdy Modi!' that was attended by more than 50,000 people in Houston, following the speech of PM Modi, Trump said, "Prime Minister Modi, I am looking forward to working with you to make our nations even more prosperous than ever before. The economic miracles happening today are just the beginning."
President Trump said that the US welcomes India's growing investments in Houston. "Nations around the world are investing in the US because they know we have the best economy and best workers in the world. They have never invested in our country like ever before. It's reciprocal because we are doing the same thing in India," he added.
He also said that no other issue is more important for the two countries than energy security.
Providing further details on the expansion of exports between the two countries, President Trump also stated that the two countries are working closely to expand American exports to India. "Indians will now have more access to more advanced goods and the NBA basketball," he said.
"Very soon India will have to access to another world-class American product-NBA basketball. Wow, sounds good. Next week thousands in Mumbai will watch the first-ever NBA game in India. Am I invited Mr. Prime Minister? I may come, be careful I may come," the President amused further.
President Trump also called Prime Minister Modi a 'tough negotiator'. "I am so thrilled to be here with one of America's greatest friends PM Modi of India. PM Modi is doing a great job with the people of India," he said.
Highlighting the contributions of the Indian-American community, President Trump noted that Indian companies employ tens and thousands of Americans.
Addressing the issue of terrorism, Trump stated that India and the US stand proudly in defence of liberty and "we are committed to protect innocent civilians from the threat of radical Islamic terrorism."
Trump received a standing ovation from the Indian-American community over his remark.
The US President's comment holds importance as India last month reorganised Jammu and Kashmir to safeguard the region from the Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.
Trump also exuded confidence in the Prime Minister and said that Modi is doing a great job with the people of India.
"To keep our security safe we must protect our borders. Border security is vital to the two countries," he added.
He also said that the US has also increased its defence sales to India. India and America will also increase its space cooperation, the President assured, adding that the two countries will also hold a tri-service military exercise in November.
Upon his arrival, Trump was welcomed by Modi who hailed the US President for his sense of leadership.
Modi, in his style, vouched for Trump ahead of 2020 presidential polls, saying "ab ki baar Trump sarkar" - modifying the 'Ab ki Baar Modi sarkar' slogan coined for the 2014BJP election campaign. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 00:47 IST

Pak bothered by abrogation of Article 370 as it nurtures...

Houston (USA), Sept 23 (ANI): Referring to the Central government's decision to revoke the provisions under Article 370, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched a scathing attack on Pakistan and said that Islamabad is perturbed because it has a habit of nurturing terrorism.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 00:44 IST

Modi tears into Pak in Trump's presence, says 'time has come for...

Houston (Texas) [USA], Sept 23 (ANI): The time has come for a decisive battle against terrorism and against those who promote terror, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said while tearing into Pakistan at the 'Howdy Modi!' event here on Sunday, which had US President Donald Trump in attendance.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 00:44 IST

Modi reads lines from his poem at Houston event

Houston (USA), Sept 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday recited two lines from the poem he had written a few days back to reflect India's determination to face challenges.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 00:24 IST

In eight Indian languages, Modi tells diaspora 'everything is fine'

Houston (Texas) [USA], Sept 23 (ANI): Everything is fine, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told the gathered leaders and Indian-American community gathered at the NRG Stadium on Sunday (local time).

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 00:02 IST

India challenging mindset of people who thought nothing can...

Houston (USA), Sept 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that India is challenging the mindset of the people who believed that the country cannot change, asserting that it is aiming big and achieving great heights.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 23:59 IST

Modi, Gandhi are alike, says man dressed as Father of Nation at...

Houston (Texas) [USA], Sept 22 (ANI): As the Indian-American community in Houston paid their respect to Mahatma Gandhi at the mega 'Howdy Modi!' event, a community member dressed as the Father of the Nation compared Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Gandhi.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 23:52 IST

'Howdy Modi!': Trump hints he might visit India for NBA next month

Houston [USA], Sept 22 (ANI): President Donald Trump on Sunday hinted that he might visit India next month to witness India's first NBA game.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 23:46 IST

India has a true friend in White House: Modi to Trump at 'Howdy, Modi!'

Houston (Texas) [USA], Sept 22 (ANI): India has a true friend in the White House, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said while welcoming US President Donald Trump to the mega 'Howdy Modi!' event here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 23:41 IST

India, US committed to eradicate Islamic terrorism: Trump at...

Texas [US], Sept 22 (ANI): India and the US are committed to eradicate Islamic terrorism and to protect innocent civilians, said US President Donald Trump on Sunday while sharing the dais with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Howdy, Modi! event here.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 23:18 IST

PM Modi is doing great job with people of India: Trump at 'Howdy, Modi!'

Texas [US], Sept 22 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is one of the greatest friends of the United States and is doing a great job with the people of India, US President Donald Trump said on Sunday at the 'Howdy, Modi!' event.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 23:17 IST

Houston: US Congressman welcomes PM Modi at Howdy Modi! event

Houston (USA), Sept 22 (ANI): Over 22 members of the US Congress and Governors of states shared the stage at the ''Howdy Modi! mega-event and welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 23:15 IST

PM welcomes US Pres for 'Howdy,Modi!', says 'Ab ki baar Trump sarkar'

Houston [USA], Sept 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday welcomed Donald Trump for the 'Howdy, Modi!' event at NRG Stadium and hailed the US President for his sense of leadership.

Read More
iocl