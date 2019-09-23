Terrorism, investment, defence top Trump's speech at 'Howdy, Mody!'

Texas [US], Sep 23 (ANI): President Donald Trump on Sunday said that India has never invested in the United States like this before, assuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi once again that America is looking forward to work with India to make the world's two largest democracies prosperous than ever before.

Taking the stage during the gala-event of 'Howdy Modi!' that was attended by more than 50,000 people in Houston, following the speech of PM Modi, Trump said, "Prime Minister Modi, I am looking forward to working with you to make our nations even more prosperous than ever before. The economic miracles happening today are just the beginning."

President Trump said that the US welcomes India's growing investments in Houston. "Nations around the world are investing in the US because they know we have the best economy and best workers in the world. They have never invested in our country like ever before. It's reciprocal because we are doing the same thing in India," he added.

He also said that no other issue is more important for the two countries than energy security.

Providing further details on the expansion of exports between the two countries, President Trump also stated that the two countries are working closely to expand American exports to India. "Indians will now have more access to more advanced goods and the NBA basketball," he said.

"Very soon India will have to access to another world-class American product-NBA basketball. Wow, sounds good. Next week thousands in Mumbai will watch the first-ever NBA game in India. Am I invited Mr. Prime Minister? I may come, be careful I may come," the President amused further.

President Trump also called Prime Minister Modi a 'tough negotiator'. "I am so thrilled to be here with one of America's greatest friends PM Modi of India. PM Modi is doing a great job with the people of India," he said.

Highlighting the contributions of the Indian-American community, President Trump noted that Indian companies employ tens and thousands of Americans.

Addressing the issue of terrorism, Trump stated that India and the US stand proudly in defence of liberty and "we are committed to protect innocent civilians from the threat of radical Islamic terrorism."

Trump received a standing ovation from the Indian-American community over his remark.

The US President's comment holds importance as India last month reorganised Jammu and Kashmir to safeguard the region from the Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.

Trump also exuded confidence in the Prime Minister and said that Modi is doing a great job with the people of India.

"To keep our security safe we must protect our borders. Border security is vital to the two countries," he added.

He also said that the US has also increased its defence sales to India. India and America will also increase its space cooperation, the President assured, adding that the two countries will also hold a tri-service military exercise in November.

Upon his arrival, Trump was welcomed by Modi who hailed the US President for his sense of leadership.

Modi, in his style, vouched for Trump ahead of 2020 presidential polls, saying "ab ki baar Trump sarkar" - modifying the 'Ab ki Baar Modi sarkar' slogan coined for the 2014BJP election campaign. (ANI)