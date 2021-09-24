Tete-a-tete between PM Modi, Kamala Harris before delegation-level talks: MEA

Washington [US], September 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a 'tete-a-tete' with US Vice President Kamala Harris before the delegation-level talks on Thursday local time.

The Ministry of External Affairs shared pictures of Kamala Harris and PM Modi.

"Tete-a-tete between PM @narendramodi and @VP Kamala Harris before commencing delegation-level talks. This is their first in-person meeting," said MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

PM Modi, who arrived in Washington on Wednesday, met Harris here, a day ahead of his highly anticipated bilateral meet with US President Joe Biden.

In a joint press conference with Harris before delegation-level talks, Prime Minister Modi praised the US Vice President as a "source of inspiration" while extending an invitation to her to visit India.



This was PM Modi's first in-person meeting with Harris after she made history by becoming the first Indian-origin person to become the Vice President of America.

PM Modi expressed his gratitude to the US for extending a helping hand when the country was hit by the second wave of COVID-19 earlier this year.

"I extend my gratitude for the warm welcome that you have extended to me and my delegation. Some months ago, we had the opportunity to talk to each other over the phone. We had a detailed discussion at that time. The way you spoke to me so warmly and naturally. I will always remember that," PM Modi said.

"It was a very difficult time when India was hit by the second wave of COVID-19. The way you expressed concern and extended a helping hand, I express my gratitude to you. I will like to thank you," he added.

Meanwhile, Harris termed India a very important partner and said that the two countries shared beliefs in a free and open Indo Pacific region. (ANI)

