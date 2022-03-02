Texas man arrested for forcibly entering Capitol during January 6 riot

Washington [US], March 2 (ANI/Sputnik): A 37-year-old Texas man was arrested Tuesday on charges related to the riot at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, the Justice Department said.

In a criminal complaint filed in the District of Columbia, Samuel Shough, of Austin, is charged with civil disorder and related offenses.



"Shough ... was captured on video waving a Texas flag and wearing a jacket over what appeared to be a body armor vest, a ballistic-style helmet, goggles, and hard-knuckle gloves," the Justice Department said. "He was ... among the first few individuals to breach a line of uniformed U.S. Capitol Police officers attempting to keep rioters from entering. The rioters, including Shough, overwhelmed the officers and forcibly entered the building."

The FBI identified Slough after seeking the public's help in identifying those who took part in the riot which sought to disrupt a joint session of Congress where members were tabulating and counting electoral votes from the 2020 presidential election.

In the 13 months since January 6, more than 750 people from almost all 50 states have been arrested for crimes related to the Capitol riot. To date, more than 235 people have been charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement. The investigation continues. (ANI/Sputnik)

