Texas to file lawsuit against four key states declaring Biden's election victory

Washington [US], December 9 (ANI): The US State of Texas on Tuesday announced that it will file a lawsuit in the Supreme Court against four battleground states in an effort to halt presidential electors from finalising President-elect Joe Biden's victory.

According to The Hill, Texas argued that electors from Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin should not be allowed to cast their votes in part because those states unconstitutionally changed their voting procedures during the coronavirus pandemic to allow for increased mail-in ballots, where Biden was projected the winner.

Texas Attorney-General Ken Paxton alleged that the new voting processes in the four states skewed the election results, and further asked the Supreme Court to delay Monday's deadline for the Electoral College to make Biden's victory official.



"Their failure to abide by the rule of law casts a dark shadow of doubt over the outcome of the entire election...We now ask that the Supreme Court step in to correct this egregious error," said Paxton in a statement.

Meanwhile, Paxton's counterparts in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin spoke out against the suit Tuesday, with some openly mocking it on Twitter, reported The Hill.

"The erosion of confidence in our democratic system isn't attributable to the good people of Michigan, Wisconsin, Georgia or Pennsylvania but rather to partisan officials, like Paxton, who place loyalty to a person over loyalty to their country," said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Katie Byrd, a spokeswoman for Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr (R), added in an email, "With all due respect, the Texas Attorney General is constitutionally, legally and factually wrong about Georgia."

The announcement comes as President Donald Trump continues to repeatedly question the legitimacy of Biden's win, accusing fraud and impropriety in the elections, and seeking recounts in several states, despite election officials in battleground states having already certified Biden's victory in the presidential polls. (ANI)

