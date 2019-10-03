Solar panels installed on the roof of UN Headquarters in New York (Picture Credits: UN/Twitter)
Solar panels installed on the roof of UN Headquarters in New York (Picture Credits: UN/Twitter)

'Thanks to India', UN says solar panels are effective climate action measures

ANI | Updated: Oct 03, 2019 21:07 IST

New York [USA], Oct 3 (ANI): The United Nations on Thursday once again appreciated India for installing over 195 solar panels at its headquarters in New York, saying "these are just some of the ways" undertaken towards climate protection and carbon control.
"Solar panels and a green roof are the latest additions to UNHQ in NYC, thanks to @IndiaUNNewYork," the United Nations tweeted.
"These are just some of the ways the UN is taking #ClimateAction and working to reduce its carbon footprint," the world body said.
In a bid to reiterate India's commitment to combat global climate change, solar panels were installed on the rooftop of the headquarters of the UN during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to New York, on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly summit last month.
The installation of the solar panels was one among the many events organised during the Prime Minister's packed scheduled to the United States.
The move towards climate protection was done from a grant of USD one million that India had gifted to the UN to promote renewable energy and showcase its commitment to the use of solar energy.
"Solar panels, a gift from India, are installed on the roof of the UN. The panels are powered up to reach the max of 50 KW of generation power," the United Nations tweeted.
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar had said that India had installed over 195 solar panels in the UN Headquarters as a mark of tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.
"The United Nations commemorated 150th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi by planting 150 trees and India erected 195 solar panels on the terrace of UN," Mr Javadekar told ANI.
Alongside the solar panels, a green roof was also placed at the UN. A green roof, also called "a living roof, is a roof covered with vegetation", the organisation had said.
Showing the country's commitment to fighting climate change by harnessing renewable sources of energy, India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Syed Akbaruddin, had earlier tweeted that India has funded the solar project at UN Headquarters to reduce carbon footprint and promote sustainable energy. (ANI)

