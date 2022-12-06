"The Power of One": UN celebrates important work done in a peaceful manner

New York [US], December 6 (ANI): "The Power of One" Award event was held at the UN office in New York on Monday to celebrate and highlight the important work done in a peaceful manner, especially at the United Nations.

The "Diwali Stamp - The Power of One" Award to celebrate and highlight the important work done in a peaceful manner, especially at the United Nations was established by Diwali Foundation USA Inc.

Taking to Twitter, India's Permanent Representative to United Nations Ruchira Kamboj said that the festival's (Diwali's) eternal values resonate with what India does at the United Nations.



"Today, I will be privileged to co-organize the traditional #Diwali event at the @UN. The festival's eternal values resonate with what we do at the UN as we seek to dignify all Congratulations to @RanjuBatra's Diwali Foundation USA and to all co-organizers for your sterling work!" Kamboj tweeted.

The United Nations General Assembly recognized the significance of Diwali in its resolution 69/250 in 2014, according to a UN summary.

Diwali is the Hindu festival of lights celebrated every year, and it also represents the victory of "Good" over "Evil," and "Light" over "Darkness." It is an official holiday in many countries.

Diwali Foundation USA Inc. was established in 2017 to promote a peaceful and consensus-based process to achieve societal "Good," as befits the high hopes and ideals of humanity enshrined in the United Nations Charter. (ANI)

