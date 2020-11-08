There has never been anything USA has tried and not been able to do: Biden after winning elections

Washington [US], November 8 (ANI): US President-elect Joe Biden on Saturday concluded his election victory address by saying that the United States has never tried anything which it had failed to do.

"With full hearts and steady hands, with faith in America and each other, with love for the country and a thirst for justice, let us be the nation we know we can be, a nation united, a nation strengthened, a nation healed. The United States of America, ladies and gentleman, there has never, never been anything we have tried and not been able to do," said Biden in his closing remarks.

The former vice president recited a popular hymn during the last minutes of his address, saying that it meant a lot to him, his family and particularly his deceased son Beau and has inspired him through the final days of the campaign.



"It captures the faith that sustains me and which I believe sustains America and a hope, and I hope it can provide some comfort and solace to the 230,000 Americans who have lost a loved one due to this terrible virus this year," he added.

Biden then proceeded to recite the hymn: "He will raise you up on eagle's wings, bear you on the breath of dawn and make you to shine like the sun and hold you in the palm of his hand."

Biden lost his son Beau due to brain cancer in 2015 at the age of 46.

Biden on Saturday became the President-elect of the United States after victory in the battleground state of Pennsylvania which took him past the electoral college threshold of 270 votes.

The Democratic presidential candidate defeated President Donald Trump in a closely contested election and will be the 46th president of the United States. (ANI)

