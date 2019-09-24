There's always a solution: Trump on Kashmir

New York [USA], Sept 24 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Monday said that "there's always a solution" when asked about Kashmir here during a presser with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

"I hope India and Pakistan are able to come together and do something that is really smart and good for both, there is always a solution, I really believe there is a solution," he said.

He also reiterated his offer of mediation in Kashmir but stressed on the fact that both the involved parties need to be assenting.

Trump also spoke about an "aggressive" statement that was "well-received" by the crowd at the NRG Stadium during the high-octane 'Howdy Modi!' event on Sunday.

India has repeatedly stressed that its decision to abrogate Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir is entirely a matter of its internal affairs. Pakistan, on the other hand, has tried making an issue out of it on the international platform, but to little avail. (ANI)

