There's no cause for retaliation..., says White House related to curbs on flyers from China

Washington [US], January 4 (ANI): The White House said there's no reason Beijing should retaliate against the US and other countries that have imposed Covid restrictions on travellers flying from China, saying that prudent measures have been taken on public health grounds amide surge in infections.

While responding to a query about imposing restrictions on flyers from China, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said, "I'll say that there's no cause for retaliation here just because countries around the world are taking prudent measures to protect their citizens that's what you are seeing from us and others this decision is based on public health and science. This is coming from our experts here and other countries like Japan, India, the UK, and France are also taking similar public steps here."

"World Health Organization calling on China to release more data which is vital to the identity to identify any potential variants again there is no need for retaliation this is something that all of us in other countries are doing to make sure we are protecting our citizens here," she added.

Earlier, the US announced that it will require all visitors from China to present a negative Covid-19 test result before boarding a flight to the country, CNN reported on Wednesday. Through a telehealth service, the testing can be either PCR tests or antigen self-tests.

While addressing the mediapersons, Pierre said that President Biden will not "insert himself" in the Speakership elections as the House is moving onto an unprecedented third vote with no end in sight.

"Look, as you know the President served as US Senator for 34 years and understands how this process works he certainly will not insert himself in that process. We are looking forward to working with Congressional colleagues including democrats Republicans and Independents this year and the new Congress obviously to continue to do the work of the American people," Pierre said.

Representative Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) lost the first two votes for Speaker of the House after facing stiff opposition from a small group of Republican critics. He is the first Speaker-nominee not to win on the first vote in a century.

"We're certainly not going to insert ourselves in what's happening on the other side of Pennsylvania Avenue," Jean-Pierre told reporters when pressed on the situation in the House.

California-Republican Representative McCarthy witnessed nineteen Republicans voting for someone other than him for House Speaker on the initial ballot Tuesday.

Among the voters, 10 voted for right-wing Representative-elect Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.): Biggs himself, Dan Bishop of North Carolina, Andrew Clyde of Georgia, Eli Crane of Arizona, Matt Gaetz of Florida, Bob Good of Virginia, Paul Gosar of Arizona, Ralph Norman of South Carolina, Scott Perry of Pennsylvania and Matt Rosendale of Montana, according to The New York Post.

Meanwhile, six other members, Lauren Boebert of Colorado, Mike Cloud of Texas, Anna Paulina Luna of Florida, Mary Miller of Illinois, Andy Ogles of Tennessee and Keith Self of Texas, voted for Representative-elect Jim Jordan (R-Ohio).

Representative-elect Josh Breechen of Oklahoma supported Jim Banks of Indiana and Andy Harris of Maryland-backed New York Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin. Representative-elect Chip Roy of Texas cast his vote for colleague Byron Donalds of Florida.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was elected with 216 votes in 2021.

All 212 Democrats in the chamber supported Brooklyn and Queens Representative Hakeem Jeffries, the first black leader of either party in the House, The New York Post reported.

McCarthy himself got 203 votes, and his supporters signalled a willingness to go through multiple ballots to ensure he got the gavel. (ANI)